New Delhi: Chinese multinational Bytedance, facing repeated threats by the Donald Trump administration of a ban on its popular short video platform TikTok in the United States, has reportedly agreed to divest completely its operations of the app in the country, in a bid to save a deal with the White House. Also Read - Microsoft May Acquire Tiktok's US Operations as Trump Wants to Ban Chinese App

Earlier, as per reports, Bytedance wanted to retain a minority share in the US business of TikTok; the proposal, however, is believed to have been rejected by the Trump administration. Now, under the proposed new deal, Microsoft Corporation would take over the app in the US. Also Read - 'Lot of Things Are Happening': Trump Again Hints at Banning TikTok Over National Security Concerns

The new proposal, reportedly, calls for Microsoft to be in charge of protecting all user data in the US. Additionally, it also allows a US company other than Microsoft to take over TikTok in the country. Also Read - 47 More Chinese Apps Banned: Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite | Full List of 106 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Govt

Also, according to reports, some TikTok investors based in the US might be given the opportunity to take minority stakes in the business.

Notably, the US wants to ban TikTok due to concerns over national security and privacy from the app in its current from. The proposed move is also supported by the opposition Democratic party.

Earlier, TikTok was banned by India, also over national security concerns. In fact, it is among 106 Chinese apps banned by the Narendra Modi government.

(With agency inputs)