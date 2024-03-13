‘CAA Implementation In India Big Win For Human Rights’: Hindus Across USA, Canada, UK

The minority communities include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.

(Representational image)

CAA Implementation In India: Hindu organisations across the USA, the United Kingdom, and Canada on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India by the central government as they called the government’s decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities a “big win for human rights.”

The CAA was part of the BJP’s 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto. The Act will enable the granting of Indian citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The minority communities include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014, from the three countries because of religious persecution.

“The government’s decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan is a commendable move… India, as a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and various other international conventions, has an obligation to provide asylum to persecuted individuals regardless of their religion,” the Hindu Forum Canada said in a statement.

The Hindu Forum Canada said that it hoped that Pakistan and Bangladesh would consider implementing a similar Citizenship Amendment Act to foster brotherhood among Indian nationals.

Another Hindu group from the USA, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), called the move “a big win for Human Rights for the persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

CoHNA said that CAA has no impact on existing Indian citizens of any faith and that it simply fast-tracks the Indian citizenship process for nearly 31,000 religious minorities who fled to neighbouring nations in the face of extreme and systemic persecution adding that each year in Pakistan, thousands of minor girls from minority communities are kidnapped, forcibly converted, and married to their abductors with support from police and judicial authorities.

“As a result, petrified families with young kids have been fleeing to India for basic safety,” said CoHNA.

Suhag Shukla, the Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said that CAA was “long overdue and necessary”, as it protects some of the most vulnerable refugees in India, granting them the human rights they were denied in their home country adding that CAA mirrors the long-established Lautenberg Amendment in the USA, in place since 1990, which has provided a clear immigration path for persons fleeing a select group of nations where religious persecution is rampant.

“I’m proud to see both the oldest and largest secular democracies in the world — the US and India — be a beacon of hope by extending a pathway to freedom and a new life to those who have suffered gross human rights violations simply because of their religion,” said Shukla.

London-based Hindu advocacy group said: “This is a reflection of India’s commitment to religious freedom and equality, integral to its secular fabric.”

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.