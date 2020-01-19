New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are ‘internal matters’ of India, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adding that the contentious legislation was ‘not necessary’.

“We don’t understand why (the Indian government) did it. It was not necessary,” Hasina told the Gulf News in an interview, referring to the amended citizenship law, which has triggered massive protests across India.

As per the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

“Bangladesh has always maintained that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens are internal matters of India. The Government of India, on their part, has also repeatedly maintained that the NRC is an internal exercise of India and Prime Minister Modi has in person assured me of the same during my visit to New Delhi in October 2019,” Gulf News quoted the Bangladesh PM as saying.

Notably, Hasina’s comments came weeks after Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen voiced concern about the anti-CAA, NRC protests. He had also said that any ‘uncertainty’ in the country (India) is likely to affect its neighbours.

“We are India’s Number 1 friend. Indian government assured us again and again that these are their domestic issues, they are doing it because of legal and other reasons. But our fear is that if there is some uncertainty in India, it might affect its neighbours,” Memon had stated while reacting on the anti-CAA, NRC protests.

Meanwhile, in an interview to the daily Hasina also said that there has been “no recorded migration from India” to Bangladesh where where 10.7 per cent of the 161 million-strong population is Hindu and 0.6 per cent Buddhist. “No, there is no reverse migration from India. But within India, people are facing many problems,” Hasina claimed.