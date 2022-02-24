ADELANTO: A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. Several hundred people rallied in a parking lot in the cold, windswept Mojave Desert town of Adelanto before about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles hit the road. It wasn’t clear how many intended to go all the way.Also Read - Omicron Variant No More Severe Than Original Strain: WHO

"To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom," truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. "Do not bow down." Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as "Legalize freedom" and "Let them breathe."

It was one of several U.S. convoys organized online and modeled on the recent Canadian truckers' protests that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.