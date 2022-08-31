California: California Highway was painted red on Monday as around 1.5 lakh tomatoes were spilled on road by a truck carrying them collided with two vehicles. The accident took place at around 5am on Monday. The tomato mass covered a stretch of 200 feet on the California highway. After collision, the truck swerved and hit the centre median. More than 150,000 tomatoes spilled onto the road causing traffic chaos on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, the New York Times reported. The cargo covered lanes of the highway for about 200 feet and created a red mass that was about “two feet deep”, according to California Highway Patrol.Also Read - USA Reports First Monkeypox Death From Texas

Italians everywhere are weeping: “Thousands of tomatoes were left covering the highway after a tomato truck crashed on California’s Interstate 80 on Monday . . . “ pic.twitter.com/y3sD8SgPsQ — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) August 30, 2022

The drivers passing through the road couldn't detect the tomatoes and drove over them, crushing the fruit and creating a gooey concoction, according to the NYT report. "Those tomato skins, man," NYT quoted Officer Jason Tyhurst of the highway patrol as saying. "Once they hit the asphalt, it's like walking on ice."

“I’m just glad there wasn’t a fatality because that easily could have been a fatality,” he added.

Three injured after massive tomato spill on California highway https://t.co/0gjZF88TtR pic.twitter.com/AApNwcTltX — Channel 3 News (@wcax) August 31, 2022

The mashed tomato spill caused seven cars to crash on the highway due to which the highway had to be closed, according to the BBC. The California Highway Patrol said that three people received minor injuries and fourth one was admitted to the hospital with a broken leg. It took several hours for the authorities to open the highway stretch after a clean-up operation.

If sauceless 🍕 is on the rise, we now know why…A tomato spill makes a major California highway a marinara mess https://t.co/mj0Qd5caYB — Gail Becker (@gailfbecker) August 31, 2022

California produces more than 90 per cent of United States’ processed tomatoes and almost half of global processed tomatoes, according to the state’s tomato growers association. The crash took place during California’s tomato season, during which the trucks use Interstate 80 to transport the fruit to the Bay Area and Sacramento.