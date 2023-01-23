Home

California Mass Shooting: Suspect Killed Self After Killing 10, Says Los Angeles County Sheriff

10 people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night in California.

A forensic photographer gets ready to take pictures of a van's window and its contents in Torrance, California (AP Photo)

Monterey Park Shooting: According to the police authorities, the suspect in the California mass shooting in which 10 people were dead, shot and killed himself in the van after he got surrounded by the cops. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday the man killed himself as police officers closed in on the van he used to flee the scene of an attempted second shooting, news agency AP reported.

The suspect, according to the police, is a 72-year-old man Huu Can Tran. Luna said no other suspects are at large. He added that the motive remained unclear for the attack, which wounded 10 more.

The suspect used a magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol for this crime.

Motive Behind The Mass Shooting Still Not Clear

The authorities are yet to ascertain the motive of the killer behind this mass shooting. “I still have questions in my mind, which is: What was the motive for this shooter? Did he have a mental illness? Was he a domestic violence abuser? How did he gets these guns and was it through legal means or not?” Congresswoman Judy Chu said.

5th Such Killings THIS Month

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month. It was also the deadliest attack since May 24, when 21 people were killed in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left five women and five men dead and wounded another 10 people.