10 Killed, Many Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Continue To Rage Cambodia’s Grand Diamond Casino

Shocking footage from the scene showed people plunging to the ground below as they jumped to escape the fire from the fifth floor.

Phnom Penh: As many as 10 people were killed and 30 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand. A provisional Cambodian police report seen by AFP said the fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet at 11:30 pm local time Wednesday.

Around 50 people are reported to be trapped inside the hotel as the fire continued to rage for several hours. Shocking footage from the scene showed people plunging to the ground below as they jumped to escape the fire from the fifth floor.

A total of 53 people were stated to have been rescued at 8.30am local time (1.30am GMT) as the fire continued.

The Grand Diamond City is one of several casino-hotels located along the Thai-Cambodian border.