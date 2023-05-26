Home

News

World

72-Year-Old Man Brutally Torn Apart by 40 Crocodiles in Cambodia

72-Year-Old Man Brutally Torn Apart by 40 Crocodiles in Cambodia

Unfortunately, the reptile grabbed hold of the stick with its jaws and pulled the man into the enclosure.

A crocodile grabbed hold of the stick with its jaws and pulled the man into the enclosure | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Cambodian man was brutally killed by not one, but 40 crocodiles after he fell into their enclosure on his family’s reptile farm. The tragic event occurred at a farm in Siem Reap when the 72-year-old man was attempting to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs, using a stick.

Unfortunately, the reptile grabbed hold of the stick with its jaws and pulled the man into the enclosure.

You may like to read

Once inside, the crocodiles in the cage viciously attacked the elderly man, tearing his body into pieces and leaving the farm’s concrete enclosure soaked in blood.

Trending Now

Mey Savry, the Police Chief of Siem Reap Commune, informed AFP that the crocodile had dragged the man into the enclosure while he was attempting to chase it out of the egg-laying cage using the stick.

The crocodile attacked the stick, causing the man to fall into the enclosure. “Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead,” added Savry, mentioning that the man’s remains were covered in bite marks. Additionally, the man’s arm was bitten off and swallowed by the reptiles.

In a similar incident that occurred in the same village back in 2019, a two-year-old girl was killed and consumed by crocodiles when she wandered into her family’s reptile farm. It is worth noting that Siem Reap, the gateway city to the renowned ruins of Angkor Wat, is home to several crocodile farms.

The local residents keep crocodiles for their eggs, skin, meat, as well as for trading their offspring.

On May 3, the body parts of an Australian man who went missing while fishing in the crocodile-infested waters were discovered inside two crocodiles. The 65-year-old man had gone fishing on April 29 with a group in Lakefield National Park in north Queensland. Witnesses heard him screaming for help in the water. Later, rangers shot and killed the two crocodiles, and subsequent examinations revealed human remains within both predators.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES