Adult Who Lives And Identifies…: Cambridge Dictionary Changes Definition Of ‘Man’ And ‘Woman’

Cambridge Dictionary Changes Definition Of 'Man' And 'Woman'

The change has however, met with a lot of criticism and pushback by people, who argued that the redefinition of society's categorization of gender and sex is highly harmful and inaccurate.

Cambridge Dictionary has updated it definition of “man” and “woman” to include people who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth. According to the new version, “Man” is now includes the definition “an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” In the same vein, the updated definition of “woman” reads “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The dictionary also gave examples to explain then two term. To define “Woman” it explained, “She was the first trans woman elected to a national office” and “Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.” For “men” it said, “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)” and “their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition”.

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Dictionary told the Telegraph, “Our editors made this addition to the entry for woman in October. They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used. The first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be ‘an adult female human being’.

Both definitions previously reflected the outdated views on sex, which assumed that sex and gender identity always adhered to one another.