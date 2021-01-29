New Delhi: Coronavirus may damage sperm quality and reduce fertility in men, a new study has found out. As per researchers in the journal Reproduction, the viral disease can increase sperm cell growth, cause inflammation and oxidative stress. Also Read - Coronavirus Can Damage Sperm Count and Fertility in Men, All You Need to Know!

“These findings provide the first direct experimental evidence that the male reproductive system could be targeted and damaged by Covid-19,” news agency AFP quoted the authors as saying in the journal. Also Read - Budget 2021: Will The Govt Provide Big Income Tax Relief This Year? Key Expectations Here

Other experts have opined that virus’ ability to interfere with fertility in men is still unproven. The virus, which largely affects the lungs, can also affect male reproductive organs and lead to impaired sperm cell development and disruption of reproductive hormones, reported AFP. Also Read - 5,000 Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Wasted in 5 States so Far. Here's Why

An earlier study conducted by the scientists of Israel had also suggested that Covid-19 can cause male infertility by harming the testicular cells which produce sperms thereby making it difficult to make the female pregnant. The study, published in the journal of Fertility and Sterility, had claimed that the studied men had a reduction of around 50 percent on average of the number of sperm per milliliter, total volume of ejaculate, and motility of sperm.

Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF Specialist from Mother’s Lap IVF Centre had said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if this virus causes a temporary down in sperm production. People who get corona virus are probably quite unwell, they are having low immunity even influenza will cause a decline in sperm count temporarily. The question is how long it will last and whether it is recoverable.”

Follow this advice as precautions to protect fertility:

Wear Masks and do proper sanitizing.

Do not smoke and refrain yourself as much as you can from consuming alcohol.

Do not wear tight underwear as it can affect the circulation of blood in the genital region and raise the temperature of the testicles which further decreases the sperm count.

Stay Safe!