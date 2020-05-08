Beijing: Even though there is no research on whether Coronavirus can be transmitted sexually, doctors in China have detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering. Also Read - Trending News Today May 8, 2020: People in US Are Organising 'COVID-19 Parties' To Intentionally Catch the Virus, Here's What Their Logic Is

The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. There was no long-term follow-up so it is not known how long the virus may remain in semen or if men can spread it to their partners during sex.

This study stands in contrast with the study published last month in which the U.S. and Chinese researchers found no evidence of virus in semen tested between eight days to almost three months after diagnosis. The study was published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.