New Delhi: So far we knew detection dogs could sniff out bombs, drugs and any other suspicious activities, however, a new study found out that dogs may also be able to solve the biggest hurdle around the globe currently – symptoms of the deadly coronavirus infection.

It's true, scientists in London may have just found a way to revolutionise the detection of COVID-19 cases with the help of our furry buddies.

A British charity called Medical Detection Dogs teamed up with researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University has decided to utilise the keen sense of smell dogs have and train them to sniff the difference in odor of a COVID-19 infectant from that of a non-patient.

It must be noted that trained canines are already capable of detecting medical conditions diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria and even some cancers as each disease has a distinct odor. If dogs are able to detect the new virus, it could solve one of the biggest challenges especially of identifying asymptomatic cases.

Being a primarily respiratory disease, one of the researchers said, it must be easier to train dogs to detect coronavirus, and in principle, there is a “good chance” they could do so.

If the project is successful, dogs could be deployed at airports, railways, hospitals and other check points to sniff out the unidentifiable carrier from others, helping the world get back to ‘normalcy’ a little sooner.