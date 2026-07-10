Can Doha save the deal? Qatari negotiators travel to Iran to resume US-Iran talks after Trump declares truce ‘over’

Qatari envoys arrive in Tehran for urgent, U.S.-coordinated talks to defuse explosive regional strikes and salvage fractured peace efforts after President Trump declared the ceasefire "over."

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Iran-US Peace Deal

Doha: Qatari negotiators arrived in Iran on Friday in a coordinated effort with Washington to de-escalate regional tensions and clear a path to resume stalled US-Iran talks, CNN reported. The diplomatic push follows a temporary lull in fighting after a week of intense retaliatory strikes. The military escalation had severely ruptured the recent interim truce between the nations, prompting US President Donald Trump to explicitly declare that the fragile ceasefire agreement was effectively “over” for the United States.

Doha’s critical role in Iran-US talks

The sudden diplomatic mission highlights Doha’s critical role as a regional mediator struggling to salvage what remains of a crumbling peace framework. Despite President Trump’s blunt rhetoric, US officials have quietly kept indirect channels open, aiming to prevent a deeper descent into a broader West Asian conflict. The success of these Qatari-led talks now hinges on whether both Washington and Tehran are willing to look past the recent exchange of fire and return to the negotiating table before the security situation in the strategic shipping corridors worsens further.

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Mediators are working to bring both sides back to the negotiating table. In the last few days, there was military escalation between Tehran and Washington, during which the US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which its forces conducted several strikes on Tehran in retaliation.

The Islamic Republic retaliated with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, further exacerbating the military confrontation between the two sides. Another US official told CNN that Washington has been using a strategy of carrying out limited military strikes followed by pauses to prevent further escalation and allow diplomatic efforts to continue.

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“Diplomacy is happening behind the scenes to ease tensions in the US-Iran conflict,” the official told CNN, adding that the United States is maintaining a list of potential targets as leverage.

Multiple US officials said preparations had been made for possible military action if required, but the administration is currently allowing diplomatic channels to take the lead. The diplomatic push comes as regional actors attempt to prevent further escalation and revive discussions aimed at reaching a broader understanding between the US and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)