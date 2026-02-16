Home

Can just two annual injections help people with high blood pressure go medicine-free? Here’s what the new report claims

A study claims that high blood pressure can be easily controlled with just two injections a year. (Representational image: www.pexels.com)

New Delhi: In the past few years, the number of patients with high blood pressure has been increasing rapidly in India. People take medications to control this condition. However, a study claims that high blood pressure can be easily controlled with just two injections a year. Scientists are working on a therapy that can control blood pressure with just two injections. The research describes an injection developed using Ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology.

This injection reduces the production of angiotensin, a hormone that increases blood pressure, in the body. Research published in the American Heart Association and The Lancet journal states that high blood pressure can be controlled with two injections a year. These injections block the protein in the body that causes high blood pressure. Experts believe that these injections may be beneficial for patients who do not want to take their medication daily or forget to take it for some reason.

Clinical trial stage

Research suggests that the injection has only undergone clinical trials. More research is still being conducted on the injection, so it may take time to receive approval. Currently, the injection is not fully ready for use by BP patients. Once it is included in large-scale research, it will be clear how beneficial it is for the general public. However, initial trials have shown these injections to be quite safe.

According to the WHO, more than 1.4 billion people worldwide are affected by high blood pressure, and approximately 44% are unaware they have the condition. In many cases, high blood pressure is discovered during treatment for another condition.

Probable benefits of the injection

There will be several benefits once the research is complete and the injection is approved. Some of the benefits include the need for taking daily medication. It will keep the blood pressure under control and significantly lower the risks of BP-related ailments. Moreover, these injections will only be required twice a year, and they will also protect against stroke and heart disease.

