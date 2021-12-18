New York: The omicron variant of the coronavirus is on track to be the dominant strain of the virus, replacing the highly transmissible delta variant. Scientists are worried, that the omicron and the delta variant could link up and create a new super variant. Appearing before the UK Parliament’s Science and Technology committee earlier this week, Dr Burton said that a new super variant could be created if Omicron and delta infect someone at the same time.Also Read - UP Reports First Omicron Cases in Ghaziabad, India’s Tally Goes Beyond 100 | Top Developments

"There's certainly data, there have been some papers published again from South Africa earlier from the pandemic when people – and certainly immunocompromised people – can harbour both viruses," Dr Burton was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. He said the high number of both delta and Omicron cases currently circulating in the United Kingdom has made this scenario more likely.

Dr Burton told the parliamentarians that it was certainly possible that both the strains can swap genes and trigger a more dangerous variant. Researchers have warned that such "recombination events" are extremely rare but possible if conditions are right and there is a coincidence of mostly uncontrollable events.

Peter White, a virologist at the University of New South Wales, too had warned about the possibility of a super strain emerging earlier this month in an interview to Bloomberg.

Kiwi genomics scientist Mike Bunce of the Institute of Environmental Science and Research said recombination could result in a mutant combo virus with the worst of both strains. “Using genomics, there remains a lot of scrutiny of Omicron and Delta including the possibility of the variants ‘merging’… which can occur if infected with both variants at the same time.”

Scientists have also told that the previous known recombinant events in the COVID-19 pandemic haven’t created strains that were able to beat Alpha and Delta. But there’s evidence Omicron itself is the result of such an event.

Virologist Sarah Palmer of Sydney’s Westmead Institute recently said Omicron bears hallmarks of being the result of the Alpha and Delta strains sharing genes. “We’re very, very concerned,” she told ABC.

“It indicates that possibly we could see that variants can recombine, and if somebody is infected with two variants there could be a recombination that could lead to a more pathogenic and infectious virus.”