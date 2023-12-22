By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Canada Announces Temporary Visas To People Of Gaza Who Have Candian Relatives; Details Here
Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a new temporary immigration program granting visas to Gazans with close Canadian relatives. However, navigating the complexities of leaving Gaza remains a formidable obstacle.
Ontario: Ontario has offered an escape mechanism for the relatives of Canadians who are struck in war-torn Palestine. Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a new temporary visa program, giving them a potential path to a safe haven in Canada. However, the offer comes with a stark caveat: escaping Gaza’s tight restrictions remains a hurdle the Canadian government can’t guarantee they’ll overcome. Despite the uncertainty, families separated by walls and conflict can now apply for short-term visas if they meet the eligibility criteria. The program acknowledges broader family ties, potentially reuniting grandparents, aunts, and uncles with Canadian loved ones, as per a report by Canadian news media named The National Post.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller Announced New Temporary Immigration Program
