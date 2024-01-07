Canada: Baloch, Sindhi, And Pashtun Communities Unite To Protest Against Pakistani Military

Protests in Canada condemn human rights abuses faced by Baloch, Sindhi, and Pashtun communities (Image: ANI)

Ottawa: In an act of unity, the Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtun populations of Canada came together to protest the savagery and enforced disappearances enacted by the Pakistani military. Spearheaded by numerous organizations representing these groups, the goal of the protest was to highlight the human rights violations and injustices flung upon these communities in Pakistan, as per a report by news agency ANI.

These groups have been enduring unjustifiable brutalities, forced disappearances, extrajudicial murders, and torture. The Toronto rally was meant to bring these issues into the spotlight and demand justice for the harmed. The diaspora in Canada wished to relay the message that they firmly stand with their brethren back home in their struggle for their rights and liberation.

Huge Protests From Baloch Activists

A huge group of Baloch activists, including women and children, led by Dr Mahrang Baloch have marched from Balochistan to Islamabad following the unlawful arrest, illegal detention, torture, and custodial murder of a 24-year-old Baloch youth, Balaach Mola Bakhsh on November 23, 2023.

Human rights organisations have alleged that Pakistani authorities have arrested and caused the disappearance of Pashtun, Sindhi and Baloch human rights activists.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan is involved in the extrajudicial murder of Balaach and several activists in illegal state custody. Speakers at the Toronto solidarity rally strongly condemned the discriminatory attitude of the Pakistani

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Islamabad police used excessive force, baton charges, water cannons and mass arrests of students and protesters during a peaceful sit-in outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

Addressing the solidarity gathering, speakers highlighted the discriminative and repressive nature of the Pakistani state towards political dissent and exclusively the oppressed nations of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns.

Toronto Rally To Send Mesaage To Islamabad

A large number of women and families of the diaspora communities also participated in the Toronto rally to send a strong message to Islamabad that state violence and injustices against women will be challenged and the perpetrators of abuse will face justice.

The policy of violence and oppression pursued by Islamabad has received fierce criticism from the diaspora. The Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns in Canada argue that the deeds of the Pakistani government grossly violate human rights and counteract democratic principles and justice.

Speakers explained the predatory nature of the Pakistani state and its military in exploiting the natural resources, land-grabbing, militarization, enforced disappearances of political activists, extrajudicial killings, persecution of religious minorities, and state promotion of terror and extremism with the intent of genocide of Baloch, Sindhis, and Pashtuns.

(With inputs from agencies)

