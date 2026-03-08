Home

Good news for Indians living in Canada, Mark Carney government set to give permanent residency to thousands of migrants, announces THIS program

The Permanent Residence (PR) program is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s effort to reduce the share of non-permanent residents in Canada’s population to below five percent by 2027.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Canadian government has launched a program to allow permanent residence (PR) to foreign workers. The initiative was announced by the country’s Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab. The moot idea behind launching the program is to provide permanent status to 33,000 workers in in-demand sectors over the next two years. It is important to note that a large number of Indians work and study in Canada, so Indians are expected to benefit significantly from this program.

Notably, the program was announced in November last year, but its details were not disclosed at that time. Diab said the government will be able to share more details in April. Recent government data shows that permits for 2.1 million temporary residents were set to expire in 2025, while another 1.9 million permits will expire in 2026. This has raised concerns about a potential increase in the number of undocumented residents.

Canada is trying to reduce non-permanent residents

The Permanent Residence (PR) program is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s effort to reduce the share of non-permanent residents in Canada’s population to below five percent by 2027. At the end of 2025, the share stood at 6.8 percent . Converting temporary migrants into permanent residents is considered a key way to achieve this target.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said, “If you are in Canada on temporary status—whether as a visitor, student, or worker visa holder—and for some reason you want to stay beyond the allowed time limit, you should apply for an extension. If you do not apply for an extension, we expect you to respect your commitment and leave.”

Discussion around Bill C-12

It is important to note that the Mark Carney-led Canadian government is currently discussing the Bill C-12. As per the bill, it would give immigration authorities the power to cancel or suspend documents and applications in the public interest.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said the government’s goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents, stabilize permanent resident admissions, and implement an international talent attraction strategy.

Diab added that Canada needs to strike a balance between labor demand and worker protection. Hundreds of industries and businesses require a large number of workers, and in many sectors there are not enough Canadians to fill available jobs.

