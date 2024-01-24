Canada: Plane Carrying Workers To Mine Crashes Near Fort Smith, Many Killed

A small commuter airliner registered to Northwestern Air Lease crashed near Forth Smith in Canada's remote Northwest Territories on Tuesday, killing some people on board.

Canada: Plane Carrying Workers To Mine Crashes Near Fort Smith, Many Killed

A small commuter plane, carrying workers to a mine in Canada’s far north, crashed near Fort Smith shortly after takeoff. According to reports, 10 people lost their lives in the accident, while one person miraculously survived. The survivor’s condition has not been disclosed at this time.

Trending Now

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ontario reported that contact with the plane was lost shortly after it departed from Fort Smith at approximately 8:50 am local time. Fort Smith is located 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Yellowknife, the regional capital.

You may like to read

Northwestern Air, which operated the Jetstream twin turboprop airliner, said this was a charter flight carrying workers to a mine. It crashed 1.1 kilometers (0.7 miles) from the end of the runway.

BREAKING: 10 people killed after Northwestern Air plane crashes near Fort Smith, Canada. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 24, 2024

The Fort Smith Health Centre said it activated its mass casualty protocol at approximately 8:50 a.m. in response to “an aviation incident near the community,” to free up resources to respond.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.