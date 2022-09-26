New Delhi: Owing to the dip in the covid cases, Canada on Monday decided to drop all COVID-19 restrictions for travelers from October 1, including vaccination and masking requirements for flights and trains. Experts believe that the move will boost the Canadian travel industry.Also Read - Khosta-2, New COVID-Like Virus Found In Russian Bats, Can Infect Humans - All You Need To Know

“As Canadians and international visitors look to make travel plans, the long-awaited removal of all remaining measures effective Oct. 1, 2022 will further expedite recovery for our industry and the Canadian economy,” Canada’s second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging Reported at Several Places, Rains to Continue Till Sept 25 | Highlights

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Canadian carriers were also pressing for an end to mask mandates on flights, citing thousands of incidents of non-compliance this year alone. Also Read - Dengue Alert in India: Delhi Reports Over 100 Cases Today, Uttarakhand Crosses 500-Mark

The decision to end restrictions was based on Canada’s vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments and data showing the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

More than 90% of Canadians over 12 have taken the primary series of a COVID vaccine. This month, Canada authorized Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, the country’s first Omicron-adapted vaccine.

“Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

Duclos said the government was prepared to reinstate restrictions if needed.

“Obviously we have no hope to reintroduce some of these measures but if we need to protect the safety of Canadians, we will have to,” he told reporters in Ottawa.