Home

News

World

Big Relief For Indian Students! Canada Freezes Deportation, Genuine Case To Get Temporary Resident Permit

Big Relief For Indian Students! Canada Freezes Deportation, Genuine Case To Get Temporary Resident Permit

Hundreds of students, largely from Punjab, have been caught in an immigration-related scam. Letters of acceptance from educational institutions submitted as part of their study permit application for entry into Canada were later detected as fraudulent

Indian students stage protests against deportation orders issued by the Canadian government. (PTI)

New Delhi: Canada’s immigration minister Sean Fraser has said that international students who are not found to be involved in the immigration-related fraud will not face deportation. He further informed that International students who came with a genuine intent to study and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation will be issued a ‘Temporary Resident Permits’ which will allow these international students and graduates to remain in Canada.

“If the facts of an individual case are clear that an international student came to Canada with a genuine intent to study, and without knowledge of the use of fraudulent documentation, I have provided instructions for officers to issue a Temporary Resident Permit to that individual. This will ensure that these well-intentioned students and graduates can remain in Canada, and ensure that they are not subject to the 5-year ban from re-entering Canada,” Sean Fraser, Canadian Immigration Minister said in a statement.

You may like to read

I issued a statement regarding the distressing situation faced by international students with fraudulent acceptance letters. Your well-being remains our priority, and we’re taking action to address this issue. https://t.co/ofd3r8IDqG See below for a summary of our measures. pic.twitter.com/E0ILgmRaZL — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 14, 2023

Hundreds of students, largely from Punjab, have been caught in an immigration-related scam. Letters of acceptance from educational institutions submitted as part of their study permit application for entry into Canada were later detected as fraudulent. A local agent in India has duped these students.

The Immigration Minister said a task force comprising of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) officials will determine if a student was complicit in the fraud on a case-by-case basis.

He added that the IRCC is freezing deportation orders for international students allegedly defrauded by the immigration scam in India. Until the task force makes its final decision on all the cases, the deportation orders will be put on hold.

“I want to make it clear that international students who are not found to be involved in fraud will not face deportation,” the minister said.

However, Fraser did add that there could be some students who knowingly aided and abetted this fraud, and they after due process would face deportation. Facts will underline how each case will be dealt with. Few dozen people have been subject to removal orders, he said.

Indian students protests

Over 700 Indian students are facing deportation from Canada after the authorities in that country found “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

The students have been protesting on the streets in front of the CBSA since the last two weeks.

Last week, the immigration minister said they were stalling one deportation order. Wednesday’s announcement would mean relief for dozens of such students affected by the alleged scam.

Brijesh Mishra, suspected of forging documents, has been on the run since the news broke out in March this year.

Jalandhar’s Commissioner of Police confirmed that Mishra has fled to the US.

India urges Canadian authorities for humanitarian approach

India has repeatedly been urging Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were allegedly victims of some agents.

PTI reported earlier this week that its sources said that the actual number of Indian students facing deportation from Canada is much less than 700. ”Most of these students had gone to Canada during 2017-2019. After completing their studies, some of them obtained work permits, while others continue to study in Canada,” said a source.

India has been taking up the matter with Canadian authorities, in Canada and in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also took up with matter with his Canadian counterpart. ”Canadian authorities were repeatedly urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault,” said the source cited above.

”It was also pointed out that there were gaps in the Canadian system and a lack of diligence, owing to which the students were granted visa and also allowed to enter Canada,” it added.

In the last few days, Canadian parliamentarians across political parties have spoken in support of the students.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the need for fair treatment of the students.

How do I report immigration fraud?

Call the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Border Watch Toll-Free Line at 1-888-502-9060 to report: suspicious activity at the border

a marriage of convenience

a person who has given false information on any immigration application or

a person wanted on an immigration warrant What you tell the tip line is private. Your identity stays protected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.