New Delhi: Canada has stopped all the commercial passengers and private flights to the United Kingdom, amid fears over a highly infectious new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus which has been discovered in Britain.

Earlier several countries like Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, and Bulgaria announced restrictions on travel to the UK, after a report of the mutant strain, which has quickly spread across London and the southeast of England.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in India also has asked the government to suspend all the flights to the UK.

On December 19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced that the newly identified strain of the virus may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

According to British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the new variant was “out of control”.

By the week ending December 9, the new variant accounted for 62 per cent in London, 59 per cent in eastern England, and 43 per cent in the South East.