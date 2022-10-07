Toronto: The Canadian government on Thursday issued new guidelines for Indian students and asked them not to start working before their course begins in the foreign land. Taking to Twitter, the Canadian High Commission said the students can only start working when their study program starts.Also Read - Steven Spielberg's Coming-Of-Age Movie 'The Fabelmans' Gets Top TIFF Award

The Canadian High Commission further said that students going to Canada this fall/winter term will have to undergo verification on arrival and a border services officer will review their documents. "Be prepared to show that your DLI has allowed you to arrive late OR that you have received a deferral," the official tweet read.

"Please note that while some study permits allow you to work in Canada, you can only start working when your study program has started, not before," it added.

The guidelines for the Indian students come after a large number of students were found to have submitted fake documents for their study visas abroad.

In the meantime, the Indian government has also issued an advisory for Indian students studying and living in Canada as a number of hate crimes against Indians were reported.

Saying that there has been a “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada”, the Ministry of External Affairs asked the Indian citizens, especially students to register at the official Indian Embassy websites to ensure the fastest contact with the government in case of any emergency.

Lakhs of Indian students fly to Canada for study purpose. Over 5.86 lakh Indians had gone abroad to study in 2019. And this year till June, more than 2.45 lakh students have already taken off to study abroad.