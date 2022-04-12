Ottawa: Canada is imposing new sanctions on the Russian defence sector. This was announced by the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.Also Read - President Joe Biden Waiving Ethanol Rule in Bid to Lower Gasoline Prices

The Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a news release on Monday according to which these new measures will impose restrictions on 33 entities in the Russian defence sector, reported Xinhua news agency.

The news release said that these entities have provided indirect or direct support to the Russian military.

Since February 24 when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 700 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Canada’s latest sanctions will impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed entities, the release said.

