Canada Launches ‘World’s Most Beautifully Designed’ Passport: Look At The Video

The new Canadian passport has been revealed by “Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)".

It is said to be a passport for all seasons, with designs that change under ultraviolet light. (Image: Twitter/@PassportCan)

I wasn’t exactly a kid or a grown-up man when I happened to see Scent of a Woman. When Al Pacino, playing Lt Col Frank Slade shares his thoughts with Chris O’Donnell playing Charlie Simms during their flight to New York, Al mentions “Greek columns” and “passport to heaven”. I was wondering about my own passport and the different kinds, including those my Canada-based sister and brother-in-law possessed.

Now after so many summers, winters, and springs, Canada has launched a new, revolutionary, and creativity oozing passport. The new Canadian passport has been revealed by “Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)” with a design created by the Canadian Bank Note Company.

HERE IS THE VIDEO OF THE NEW CANADIAN PASSPORT

1/ Today, we’re excited to unveil the new design of the Canadian passport! pic.twitter.com/O0LLrBofcg — Passport Canada (@PassportCan) May 10, 2023

It is said to be a passport for all seasons, with designs that change under ultraviolet light, as reported by creativebloq.com.

“The new Canadian passport features maple leaves on the cover. A large yellow maple leaf on the front and a combination of smaller red leaves inside an engraved outline on the back. Inside on the visa pages, there are illustrations representing the four seasons, with an emphasis on nature. The autumn scene shows children holding pumpkins, while spring features a bear with her cubs. And in an added touch, the colours of the illustrations become more vivid when exposed to ultraviolet light;” adds the report by creativebloq.com.

The passport is much more than a booklet. It is the identity of oneself in a foreign land and it represents one and the country they are from.

