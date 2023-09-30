Canada Looks Very Different For US And India: What Jaishankar Said Amid Row With Trudeau

Washington: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a discussion at Hudson Institute in Washington DC, USA, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is important that the US has India’s point of view on the ongoing diplomatic row with Canada. Addressing a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, Jaishankar said, “When Americans look at Canada, they see something, when we in India look at Canada, we see something else and that’s a part of the problem, so it’s very important that we talk it out with the Americans. After all, they are very close to India, they are good friends of ours…so it’s important they have our point of view on the matter as well.”

He added, “In India, it will not come as a surprise to anybody if you tell them that there are people in Canada who are advocating violence, separatism, there is a history out there. All Indians notice, I suspect very few Americans know this. I think a lot of what I said at today’s meeting was new to Americans.

Stating that he is aware of US’ reaction on the ongoing India-Canada row, Jaishankar said that both sides have articulated each other’s views on the matter. “I saw what the Americans have said, and hopefully, the Americans have seen what I have said. I think both of us have articulated our respective views…so I really don’t know, beyond that, what else I can add”.

Jaishankar further said that the larger issue in the matter is the “permissiveness” regarding the incidents of violence and extremism in Canada, which has been flagged by India. “No incident is isolated and no incident is the totality. There is a context for everything and there are multiple problems out there, so in the case of individual cases, I guess we will have to see…the concerned governments will have to talk with each other, and see how they take it forward. But there is a larger issue, and I think the larger issue should be flagged. I think the larger issue is the permissiveness that I have flagged,” Jaishankar said.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Indian government is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.

Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise “utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in the country.

