Canada: Due to a massive network outage from Rogers Communications Inc. in Canada, millions were left without any internet or mobile services. Canada’s largest mobile and internet provider was hit with this major network blackout due to which bank ATMs, emergency lines, courthouses, passport offices and other facilities took a hit on Friday evening.Also Read - Ishant Sharma Reckons Deepak Hooda Will Make Way For Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI For 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

According to a notice released by the telecommunication company website, the outage affected its phone, chat service, as well as home and wireless facilities too. The outage stands to exacerbate passport delays that have left Canadians lined up outside Service Canada offices for lengthy periods of time as the government works through a backlog. Also Read - Khuda Haafiz 2 Box Office Report: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Mints Rs 1.5 Crore On Day 1

In a statement, Rogers confirmed that the outages are currently affecting its wirelines and wireless networks but the reason behind is still unknown. The outage began at around 4.30 a.m. (local time) on Friday and internet traffic had dropped to around 75 per cent of its normal level. Also Read - Delhi May Get Respite From Muggy Weather Today As IMD Predicts Thundershowers Towards Night

Many retailers and businesses were also facing trouble when trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services were impacted.

Among the most serious impacts were warnings from police in Toronto and Ottawa, who reported connection problems when Canadians called 911.

We recognize that @Rogers Network customers are experiencing a Canada-wide outage affecting cell and internet services Some may experience issues connecting with 9-1-1 If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cell phone with another provider#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 8, 2022

Toronto’s Go Transit said in a tweet that some parts of its system were affected by the outage and fares cannot be purchased using debit or credit cards. E-tickets may also be unavailable, it warned.

According to a report published by BBC, lots of people in urban areas crowded around cafes and places with functioning Wi-fi.

The country’s telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers — Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. — and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada. Rogers is the largest wireless services provider, with about 11.3 million subscribers across the country.

“The outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada,″ said Vass Bednar, executive director of McMaster University’s master of public policy program.

Experts said more competition should be introduced into this concentrated wireless services market, where the Big Three serve approximately 87 per cent of Canadian subscribers.

This is the second major outage to affect Rogers in just over a year.

(With agency inputs)