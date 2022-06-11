Ottawa: Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Saturday confirmed that a total of 112 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the country. Theresa Tam, while speaking at a health briefing, said that these 112 confirmed cases had been reported nationally, including one case in British Columbia, four in Alberta, nine in Ontario, and 98 in Quebec, reported Xinhua news agency.Also Read - Monkeypox Do Not Necessarily Display Usual Symptoms, Cases Harder To Detect: US Health Experts

"The National Microbiology Lab, or NML, is also performing confirmatory testing on a number of other suspected cases. Therefore, we are preparing for more confirmed cases in the coming days and weeks," said the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

Age Range From 20 to 63 And All Cases To Date Are Male

Among the cases for whom information is available, ages ranged from 20 to 63 and all cases to date are male, and this virus can "spread to anyone" through close contact with an infected person, said Theresa Tam.

Vaccine For Immunization Against Monkeypox

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on Friday released new recommendations for the use of Imvamune, a Health Canada approved vaccine for immunization against monkeypox, said Tam.

NACI recommends that a single dose of Imvamune may be offered to individuals with high-risk exposures of a probable or confirmed case of monkeypox, or within a setting where transmission is happening, ideally within four days of exposure.

What Causes Monkeypox

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family. It is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa.