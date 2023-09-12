Canada PM Justin Trudeau Still Stuck In India Due To Aircraft Snag, Earliest Possible Departure By Tuesday Afternoon

Trudeau arrived in India for the meeting of the leaders of 20 leading economies on Friday. He was due to return home on Sunday after laying a wreath at a memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stuck in New Delhi following the conclusion of the G20 summit as his official aircraft has developed a snag. The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi referred AFP to a statement from Trudeau’s office saying that the Canadian air force, which operates the plane, had informed the delegation it “was experiencing technical difficulties”.

Trudeau arrived in India for the meeting of the leaders of 20 leading economies on Friday. He was due to return home on Sunday after laying a wreath at a memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, but a mechanical fault kept him in India overnight. “These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternative arrangements are made,” it added.

Canada’s CTV identified the plane as an Airbus, saying it was not clear when it would be able to return, adding it “isn’t the first time” it had had problems. The 34-year-old aircraft, nicknamed ‘Flying Taj Mahal’, has suffered a mechanical defect in its history of transporting Trudeau across the globe. In 2019, a plane carrying journalists collided with the wing of an aircraft chartered to transport him on the campaign trail. He was not onboard the aircraft at the time.

In a statement sent to the BBC, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed that the first aircraft – a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CC-150 Polaris with the tail number ’01’ – suffered a “maintenance problem” stemming from a “component that will have to be replaced”.

“The safety of all passengers is critical to the RCAF and pre-flight safety checks are a regular part of all our flight protocols,” the statement added. “The discovery of this issue is evidence that these protocols are effective”.



While the defence department’s statement confirmed a second aircraft had been dispatched to bring Trudeau home, it did not comment on the location of the aircraft or on expected timelines for his return to Canada. The relationship between Canada and India is growing increasingly strained, with Canada recently suspending negotiations on a trade treaty with India. Trudeau’s presence at the G20 summit was lower-key than some of his G7 counterparts, and came against a backdrop of tensions between his government and host India over Ottawa’s handling of Sikh separatists. Trudeau held bilateral talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of G20 Leaders’ Summit.He asserted that PM Modi discussed Khalistani extremism issues with him. Reacting to it, Justin Trudeau said that “actions of a few do not represent the entire community or Canada”. “Obviously, Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful protest. That is something extremely important to us. At the same time, we are always there to prevent violence to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few, do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference,” said Justin Trudeau.

