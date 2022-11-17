Canada Permanent Residency New Rule: Workers From THESE 16 Occupations Now Eligible For PR

Canada: Canada has recently implemented a new rule for Permanent Residency (PR) that will now include more immigrants from different fields. The Government has said that with this new initiative more people with new skills will be included that will further help alleviate the acute labour shortages.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system.

Workers from 16 new occupations are now eligible for permanent residence! pic.twitter.com/6Nsjw9omC2 — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) November 16, 2022

“We are using all of the tools at our disposal to tackle labour shortages, particularly in key sectors like health care, construction, and transportation. These changes will support Canadians in need of these services, and they will support employers by providing them with a more robust workforce who we can depend on to drive our economy forward into a prosperous future. I’m thrilled to announce expanded pathways to permanent residence in Canada for these in-demand workers,” said Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Nurse aides, long-term care aides, hospital attendants, elementary and secondary school teacher assistants, and transport truck drivers are examples of some of the 16 occupations now included in Express Entry.

People with background from the following 16 occupation will now be eligible with the new NOC rule for PR:

Payroll administrators Dental assistants and dental laboratory assistants Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates Pharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistants Elementary and secondary school teacher assistants Sheriffs and Bailiffs Correctional service officers By-law enforcement and other regulatory officers Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations Residential and commercial installers and servicers Pest controllers and fumigators Other repairers and servicers Transport truck drivers Bus drivers, subway operators and other transit operators Heavy equipment operators Aircraft assemblers and aircraft assembly inspectors

The changes to the NOC system support the Minister’s commitment to expand pathways to permanent residency for temporary workers and international students, as more jobs will become eligible for the programs managed under Express Entry. Through this update, 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.

The NOC is a system that determines the skill level and education required for a career in Canada. In terms of immigration this NOC codes, according to a report by Economic Times, determines that immigration to Canada under one of the federal economic programs generally requires candidates to have work experience in a skilled job.

With this new NOC policy, Canada will help bring in global talent in more sectors like construction, health, etc.