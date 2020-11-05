New Delhi: In a development which has alarmed health authorities in Canada, the country has reported its first case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus, a rare strain of swine flu. Also Read - Several Stabbed After Man in Medieval Garb Goes on Killing Spree in Canada's Quebec City

According to a report by foreign agency AFP, the case was detected in the western province of Alberta in mid-October and poses no "increased risk to Albertans at this time".

"This is the only influenza case reported in Alberta so far this flu season," the agency quoted local health officials as saying.

The patient had suffered mild “influenza-like symptoms” but saw quick recovery. Authorities are hoping that there is no further spread of the virus, though, efforts are on to check the transmission.

There have been only 27 cases of people infected with the H1N2 reported globally since 2005. The more common strain of swine flu is H1N1.

The illness is not caused by eating pork or pig products. Humans can, however, get the virus after coming in contact with the infected pig.