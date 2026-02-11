Canada school shooting: 9 killed, several injured, suspect also dead but…

Home

Canada School Shooting: A tragic incident has surfaced from Canada where nine people were killed and as many as 25 sustained injuries following a deadly shooting on Wednesday. The shooting incident took place at a secondary school in the Canadian town of Tumbler Ridge. According to local police, the suspect has been detained, but they refrained from giving more details. The authorities have not disclosed details of the victims or the motive of the attack. However, they stated that updates will be shared after verification.

In a statement, officers confirmed that the incident was ongoing and that several people had been injured.

Police said, incident shooting incident involved an “Active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.”

“As of 1:20 pm, the Tumbler Ridge RCMP are currently on scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School,” local police said in a news release.

Cops stated that a police team entered the school. During the search operation, the team located several victims lying on the floor.

“Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to the hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital,” police said.

According to Canadian media, the shooter, who killed several innocent people, was female. However, the RCMP statement didn’t reveal any details about the suspect.

Police further informed that the initial suspect had been found dead.

Authorities have sent an emergency alert to mobile phones in Tumbler Ridge, describing the suspect – “a female in a dress with brown hair.”

Authorities further requested residents to remain indoors and avoid the area.

As per Canadian media, local leaders are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with police.

According to Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, he cancelled his appointments and is returning immediately from Victoria to support residents.

Further details are awaited.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

