Canada school shooting: Trans woman with mental health history first shot mother, step-brother at home before the attack

According to the Canadian Police, killer Jesse Van Rootselaar died by suicide after opening fire at a secondary school in Tumbler Ridge.

Canada School Shooting: In the latest development in the Canada school shooting case, an 18-year-old trans woman with mental health issues has been identified as the killer. She heinously shot dead nine people during the deadly shooting in British Columbia, Canada. The woman, identified as Jesse Van Rootselaar, killed her mother and stepbrother before the attack, which is termed as one of the worst mass slaughters in Canadian history.

According to cops, Rootselaar died by suicide after opening fire at the school. The school is located in the Tumbler Ridge, a remote community of 2,400 people in the Pacific province.

Jesse Van Rootselaar, The Killer

As per a report by AFP, the 18-year-old was a transgender woman. She was dropped out of the school four years ago. Police Commander Dwayne McDonald told AFP that the shooter had a lapsed firearm license and the gun, used in the attack, had been confiscated from her home.

History Of Mental Health Illness

Rootselaar was suffering from a mental health illness. She was detained several times under the provincial Mental Health Act for assessment, McDonald said.

“Police had attended that (family) residence on multiple occasions over the past several years, dealing with concerns of mental health with respect to our suspect,” McDonald said.

Canada School Shooting

Nine people were killed and as many as 24 people sustained bullet injuries in the mass shootings in Canada’s Tumbler Ridge. The killer first killed her stepmother and stepbrother before attacking the school.

Cops who entered the school found six people dead. “There is no information at this point that anyone was specifically targeted,” McDonald said.

Jesse Van Rootselaar was armed with a long-barreled gun and a pistol. Cops found her dead with “a self-inflicted gunshot wound” after the mass shootout. Police recovered both guns from the crime scene.

The killer’s stepmother and stepbrother’s bodies were discovered after another family member alerted the neighbours and police.

