New Delhi: A temple in Canada's Toronto was reportedly vandalised with anti-India graffiti in a case of hate crime. "Canadian Khalistani extremists" were believed to be perpetrators of the incident. The High Commission of India condemned the incident and said it has requested the Canadian authorities to probe the case. The incident took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto.

INDIA RESPONDS AFTER CANADA TEMPLE VANDALISED

India responded strongly to the vandalism incident and issued a statement on Twitter. “We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” it said.

We strongly condemn defacing of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Toronto with anti-India graffiti. Have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. @MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @PIB_India @DDNewslive @CanadainIndia @cgivancouver — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) September 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada said “Canadian Hindu temples” were targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned,” Chandra Arya tweeted.

Meanwhile, Brampton South Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu expressed shock at the incident and tweeted, “I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto.”

“We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions,” she tweeted.