Toronto: The Canadian government is likely to announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, reported CBC News on Monday. However, the government may reinstate the vaccine mandate if there’s a new variant of the virus, added the report.Also Read - 'Poison In Every Puff': In A First, Canada To Introduce Written Warning On Every Cigarette

Earlier on June 13, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden. The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated. Also Read - Canada Confirms 112 Cases of Monkeypox; NACI Recommends Use Of Imvamune Vaccine For Immunization

The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Biden took a “family photo” with Trudeau on Friday and met with him on Thursday. Trudeau also tested positive in January. Also Read - Canada to Tighten Work Permit Rules From Next Year: What it Means For Indian Students

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill. Earlier last week, the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing.