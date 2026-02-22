Home

Canada to expel more than 20 lakh student-workers out of country; Indians will be most affected, heres why

Federation of Quebec Municipalities, along with several unions and businesses, has launched a campaign to help immigrants stay.

Indians are likely to be most affected by visa status expirations. (File image)

New Delhi: More than two million temporary migrants in Canada may be forced to leave the country as their visa status is about to expire. Temporary migrants include foreign students and workers who came to Canada for study and employment. Meanwhile, protests have been held in Brampton to demand the granting of permanent residency (PR) to temporary migrants. Indians are a significant number of those affected by the loss of visa status.

Protests held

An organization called the United Immigrant Workers Front led the protests this week, demanding that all temporary permit holders be allowed to stay in Canada permanently. Members of CUPE Ontario and the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada also supported the protests. Videos shared on social media show protesters. Protesters highlighted the difficulties faced by foreign student-workers due to visa expirations.

Protesters demand permanent residency status

This protest in Brampton, Ontario, follows similar protests in Quebec. Protesters are urging the government to grant permanent residency status to temporary residents despite changes to the immigration program. Quebec is phasing out the “Programme de l’Experience Québécois,” which previously granted foreign students and workers rapid permanent residency. A stricter skills-based nominee program is currently being implemented in its place.

Indians will be most affected

Indians are likely to be most affected by visa status expirations, given the large number of Indian students and workers in the country. In 2024, approximately 188,000 Indian students held study permits, representing more than 36% of the total foreign student population. During the same period, approximately 249,000 Indians held work permits. Many work permits and student visas are about to expire.

That’s why the Federation of Quebec Municipalities, along with several unions and businesses, has now launched a campaign to help immigrants stay. They are demanding that immigration policy be improved to allow temporary residents to stay. By the end of 2024, the Canadian Labour Congress stated that foreign workers in Canada are entitled to permanent residency and citizenship.

