Ottawa: Good news for post graduate students seeking job opportunities in Canada. The county is offering work permit extension to international students who permits expired or will expire between September 20, 2021 and December 31, 2022. According to Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of immigration, such students will be granted an additional 18-month open work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP).

In a series of Tweets, Fraser said that as Canada's economy continues to recover, there remain hundreds of thousands of jobs waiting to be filled. "Hard-working international graduates make enormous contributions to their communities and our economy," he said.

We're now extending post-graduate work permits to international graduates whose permits expired or will expire between September 20th, 2021 and December 31, 2022. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 24, 2022

“We’re now extending post-graduate work permits to international graduates whose permits expired or will expire between September 20th, 2021 and December 31, 2022,” the minister Tweeted.

The minister noted that tens of thousands of former international students will receive an additional open work permit of 18 months, giving them an opportunity to stay in Canada longer, and helping businesses find the workers they need while allowing us to continue to attract global talent.

“This special measure represents a growth potential in the economy, and will allow more graduates to make🇨🇦 their home. Thank you to all those who collaborated with my team to extend this program, and to the international and post-graduate students who keep choosing Canada,” the Canadian immigration minister added.

Information on how to apply for the special measure will be posted on country’s official website in the coming weeks.

Students who have graduated from qualified Canadian designated learning institutions (DLIs) are eligible to apply for an open work permit through PGWPP, which enables them to get worthwhile Canadian work experience. Students who have finished their programme of study are permitted to work while they wait for a decision on their application for a post-graduation work permit, providing they satisfy certain requirements.