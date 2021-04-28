Ottawa: The Canadian government has announced to provide help of 10 million Canadian dollars (About Rs 60 crore) to India to fight the situation that emerged following the outbreak of the worst Covid-19 wave. Canadian minister Karina Gould tweeted on Tuesday night: “Announced today: We are providing $10 million through the @redcrosscanada to the @IndianRedCross to support people in India as they combat #COVID19.” Also Read - Jimmy Shergill Booked in Ludhiana For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday retweeted the tweet with the caption: “Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we’re contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too.”

India on Wednesday reported over three lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day. According to the health ministry data, a total of 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.