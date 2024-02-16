2 Women Killed In Brutal Stabbing Incidents In Canada

Canada: Two women were killed and another sustained critical injuries in stabbing incidents in Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion on Thursday.

Montreal: Brutal stabbing incidents occurred in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion in which two women were killed and another was critically injured at a residential building on Thursday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

