New Delhi: Every year, thousands of Indian students enroll at several universities and colleges in Canada for higher education. So, getting a visa appointment is basically the last hurdle for the students to join new term on time and it can be frustrating if the process is delayed. This year, Indian students – who are planning to move to Canada for higher education – are facing difficulty in getting visa appointments due to its long waiting time. With a large number of Indians facing long waiting times for Canadian visas, Canada’s High Commission assured that it is working to improve the situation and said it understands their “frustration and disappointment”.Also Read - US Embassy Issues Statement As Visa Appointments Show Long Wait Till 2024. Check Details Here

Thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week and that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time, he Canadian High Commission said. “We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” it said.

“Many thousands of students in India are receiving their visas each week. We will continue to make every effort to reduce wait times against an unprecedented volume of applications received,” the mission said.

Canada Visa appointment processing time is over 12 weeks

Canada is one of the popular destinations for Indian students. The High Commission said the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks. “While processing times in India have been higher in 2022, we are making every effort to reduce wait times in our services globally,” the High Commission said.

“We urge students who are still waiting the outcome of their visa applications at this stage to contact their Designated Learning Institution in Canada to discuss options should they be unable to arrive in time for the start of classes,” it said.