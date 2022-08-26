Canada visa delay for Indian students: Thousands of Indian students’ career and future hangs in balance as they face difficulty in getting Canada visa appointments due to its long waiting time. Taking up the visa delay issue, India issued an advisory for students enrolled in Canadian universities and colleges. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa said it has requested Canadian authorities to “expedite processing of visa applications for students from India”.Also Read - After US, Canada Visa Appointments For Indian Students Delayed As High Commission Issues Update. Deets Here

“Highlighting these issues and the fact that Indian students have already deposited tuition fees with the Canadian institutions, we requested the Canadian authorities to expedite processing of visa applications for students from India,” the advisory said.

India’s advisory to students enrolled in Canadian institutions, varsities – 5 Points

Canadian Universities informed that they are communicating with incoming international students, including students from India, providing them with timely, actionable information about all issues related to the study permit application process. The universities already have in place contingency plans, in order to support those incoming students who do not receive their study permit in time to be present on campus when term begins in September. Some institutions will provide a remote option for students unable to reach Canada at the start of the term because they have not yet received visa. Students can contact the university/ institutions to find out which courses have a remote option, and to discuss their options in case some do not. For students wishing to defer their admission, the university/institutions is communicating to students their options including deferring the offer of admission to a later term or consider exceptional circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Affected students are encouraged to send a request for information and urgent processing through an IRCC web form meant for study permit applications that have been submitted and complete but have exceeded the current processing time for Student Direct Stream (SDS) scheme.

Currently, more than 230,000 students from India enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada are making a positive contribution to the Canadian economy including through an estimated $4 billion in tuition fees.

Last week, the Canadian High Commission informed that thousands of Indian students were receiving their visas every week and that it would continue to make every effort to reduce the wait time. It said the current processing time for study permit applications globally is 12 weeks.

“We understand your frustration and disappointment and want to assure you that we are working to improve the situation. In fact, we have been processing applications throughout the year, including study permits for the September 2022 intake,” it said.

