Vancouver: The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government will waive off medical exams for around 1,80,000 temporary and permanent residence applicants who are already in the country. The announcement was made by the Canadian minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship. The minister took to Twitter and said that the permanent and temporary residence applicants who are already in Canada and meet certain criteria are exempt from immigration medical examinations.
"This new measure will help provide faster processing and will benefit more than 180,000 applicants in Canada," Sean Fraser said in a tweet.
WHO ARE EXEMPTED:
- The temporary policy exempts certain low-risk foreign nationals from submitting an immigration medical examination (IME) as part of their application.
- The application aims at making the processing of the applications faster and thereby obtaining temporary or permanent resident status easier for foreign nationals.
- Completed an immigration medical exam within the last 5 years and posed no risk to public health or safety, or reported to public health authorities for monitoring, as required
- Applicants will still have to provide the unique medical identifier number from their previous medical exam while submitting the new application.
- The policy will be applicable till October 6, 2024.