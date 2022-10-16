Vancouver: The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government will waive off medical exams for around 1,80,000 temporary and permanent residence applicants who are already in the country. The announcement was made by the Canadian minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship. The minister took to Twitter and said that the permanent and temporary residence applicants who are already in Canada and meet certain criteria are exempt from immigration medical examinations.Also Read - LIVE Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico, LaLiga 2022: Benzema Scores! RM 1-0 BAR

"This new measure will help provide faster processing and will benefit more than 180,000 applicants in Canada," Sean Fraser said in a tweet.

Improving and strengthening our immigration system benefits us all. As of today, permanent and temporary residence applicants who are already in Canada and meet certain criteria are exempt from immigration medical examinations. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) October 12, 2022



WHO ARE EXEMPTED: