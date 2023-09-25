Canadian Parliament Honours Nazi War Criminal In Presence Of And By Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia Decries Incident

A former Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka was honored in the House of Commons in the Canadian Parliament on Sunday.

ABOVE: Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Onatario on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP) BELOW: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons apologized Sunday, Sept. 24, for recognizing Hunka, who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II. Just after Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave the 98-year-old a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nazi War Criminal In Canadian Parliament: In the Parliament of Canada, a former Nazi soldier was honored in the House of Commons on Sunday, September 24 and later, the Speaker apologized for the action of the MPs. Speaker Anthony Rota described 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka as a war hero in Parliament. After this, the sitting MPs gave Hunka a standing ovation twice. During this time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also present in the Parliament. However, today, i.e., on Monday the Speaker issued a clarification on this incident.

Trending Now

Nazis Killed Millions Of Jews

Speaker Anthony Rota said, “After the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, I saw an elderly soldier of the Second World War. After this, he was introduced as a war hero. Later, when I got information related to them, I regretted my decision. I apologize to the people of the Jewish community living in Canada.”

You may like to read

The Nazis, led by Adolf Hitler, killed millions of people during the Second World War, a major chunk of the victims were Jews.

Volodymyr Zelensky, A Jew, Also Acknowledged Yaroslav Hunka

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who came to Canada to seek support for his country in the ongoing war with Russia, also paid respect to Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka. Hunka saluted when his name was called in Parliament. After this, all the MPs, Zelensky, and Ukrainian delegates gave him a standing ovation by clapping and raising hands.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian Delegates Were Not Aware Of Yaroslav Hunka’s Presence

A statement issued from the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Rota has apologized. He admitted that he had invited Hunka and honored him in Parliament. The statement also said that the Prime Minister’s Office, MPs, and Ukrainian delegates were not aware of this.

Justin Trudeau Accused Of Supporting Khalistani Movement

The Canadian government has been accused many times of giving shelter to terrorists and not stopping terrorist activities. The attitude of the government towards the activities of Khalistan supporters is quite soft. The Indian government says that anti-India activities are taking place in Canada, but no action is being taken against it.

In fact, Trudeau has accused Indian agencies of involvement in the murder of Khalistan supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar following which questions have been raised regarding the purported support of the Canadian government to the Khalistan Movement in Canada.

Russia Raises Strong Objection To The Incident

Russia described the incident as “outrageous” as it said that “a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units during World War Two had been presented to Canada’s parliament as a hero”. Yaroslav Hunka received two standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers during a visit by Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

“The episode showed a careless disregard for historical truth. The memory of Nazi crimes must be preserved,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Such sloppiness of memory is outrageous. Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought whom or what happened during the Second World War. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism,” said Peskov.

During World War Two, when Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union, some Ukrainian nationalists joined Nazi units. Yaroslav Hunka served in World War Two as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president said that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to “demilitarise and denazify” the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES