Home

News

Canadian PM slams Donald Trump at Davos, calls US dominated world order a lie, Major powers started weaponising...

Canadian PM slams Donald Trump at Davos, calls US dominated world order a lie, ‘Major powers started weaponising…’

Carney said, "Let me be very clear. We are not in a period of change; we are in the midst of a major transformation. The old order is not coming back."

कनाडा के नए प्रधानमंत्री मार्क कार्नी

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has launched a scathing attack against the United States President Donald Trump and said that the era of US-led global order is now coming to an end. The Canadian prime minister made these remarks from the stage of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Carney said, “Let me be very clear. We are not in a period of change; we are in the midst of a major transformation. The old order is not coming back.”

However, it is important to note that Carney did not name the United States or President Donald Trump directly, however, he clearly alluded to American dominance. He argued that major powers are now weaponizing the same economic integration that once promised shared prosperity.

ALSO READ: ‘I wasn’t given the Nobel Peace Prize hence…’: Donald Trump goes ballistic over several big issues; What does he want?

Carney said, “We always knew that the narrative of an international rules-based order was partly false. The most powerful countries exempted themselves from the rules whenever they wished. Trade rules were applied unevenly. International law was enforced differently for the accused and for the victims.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

However, he added, “This falsehood was beneficial, and for decades countries like Canada prospered under this system. American dominance helped provide public goods, but that bargain is no longer working.”

Carney warns the world

In Davos, Carney further added that the economic integration is increasingly being used as a tool of coercion. Slamming the US authorities, Carney said that major powers have begun weaponizing economic integration using tariffs as instruments of pressure, financial systems for coercion, and supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited. This, he argued, is undermining the fundamental principle of mutual benefit that underpinned globalization.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.