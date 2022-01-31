Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19. Trudeau said he was feeling fine and will continue to work remotely this week while adhering to public health norms. Taking to Twitter, Trudeau also urged people to get “vaccinated and get boosted” and wrote: “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines.”Also Read - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Family Moved To Secret Location Amid Anti-COVID Rules Protests

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

Also Read - Canada Relaxes COVID Testing Rules To Ease Travel From India. Read Fresh Guidelines Here

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children. Also Read - Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tests COVID Positive For Second Time

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some demonstrators travelled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

On Saturday, media reports claimed that Trudeau and his family have left their home in capital Ottawa and shifted to a secret location after a large-scale protest opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.

(With inputs from Associated Press)