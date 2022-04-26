Ottawa: The Ottawa Police said they have developed an enhanced operational approach to manage the Rolling Thunder event, a planned motorcycle convoy protest in the Canadian capital, scheduled for the coming weekend.Also Read - Historic! Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged with Eternal Flame At National War Memorial

In a statement, the Ottawa Police said protesters won't be allowed to drive into the downtown core which includes areas near the Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial, and the policy applies to all demonstrations, rallies and events, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Rolling Thunder convoy's organiser said on the event's website that a rally and march is scheduled for Parliament Hill at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The event schedule for Saturday will include a Veterans For Freedom service at the National War Memorial, a bike roll to downtown Ottawa and a rally and march on the Parliament Hill.

“We have adjusted our overall approach to all demonstrations, protests, events and rallies. We will not allow for unsafe or unlawful conditions that could lead to another unlawful protest as seen in February,” the police said, adding that any organiser of any event will be held accountable for their actions before, during and after events.

“We continue to monitor online and open source commentary related to all events. Threatening or intimidating behaviours will be investigated and subject to charges where warranted.”

There is no information on the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” website about the clear reasons for the event.

Up to 1,000 motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to take part in the event.

In late January and February, downtown Ottawa was occupied by a truck convoy protest for three weeks, which resulted in a public order emergency.