Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Wishes ‘Happy Navratri’ Amid Diplomatic Row With India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement extending wishes for the Navratri festival amid diplomatic row with India.

New Delhi: Amid a diplomatic row with India over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his wishes for a “happy Navratri” to the Hindu community in his country. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, “Happy Navratri! I’m sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival.” In a press statement released on Sunday, the Canadian Prime Minister spoke about the significance of Navratri, stating, “Over the next nine nights and 10 days, members of the Hindu community in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Navratri.”

Happy Navratri! I’m sending my warmest wishes to members of the Hindu community and all those who are celebrating this festival. https://t.co/ISCjvJqnKJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2023

Navaratri

Navaratri is a biannual and one of the most important Hindu festival celebrated across India with religious zeal in honour of goddess Durga. The festival spans more than nine nights in the first month of Chaitra (March/April), and again in the month of Ashvin (September-October).

India-Canada Diplomatic Row

Tensions between India and Canada escalated after PM Trudeau publicly, last month, levelled suspicions that Indian agencies were involved in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was shot dead at his house in a Vancouver suburb by unidentified gunmen on June 18. India however dismissed the allegation as absurd and both countries expelled a diplomat.

Following the diplomatic tussle, the New Delhi suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence the country.

After the tussle between both the countries intensified, PM Trudeau stated that Canada was not looking to escalate the dispute.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously, but we’re going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively within with the government of India,” he said.

Justin Trudeau Trolled

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced massive criticism on social media platforms for bringing up the issue with other world leaders following his recent conversations regarding India’s relations with the King of Jordan and the President of the UAE.

