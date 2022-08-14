New Delhi: The Canberra Airport in Australia was evacuated after a gunman reportedly fired shots in the premises on Sunday. All planes that were set to takeoff at the Canberra Airport have been grounded following the shooting incident.Also Read - 'You Are Next': Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Receives Death Threat After Condemning Attack On Salman Rushdie

Police said the gunman has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered from him. “One person taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. CCTV reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident,” police said.

Several flights have been cancelled or rescheduled at the Canberra Airport due to the incident. “We are working with the AFP and our airline partners on recommencing flights this afternoon. If you are travelling this afternoon, please check with your airline. Some flights have been cancelled and or rescheduled,” Canberra airport said in a statement.

No casualties have been reported so far.