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Cant be tolerated: Israel slams Pakistan Defence Minister as ceasefire hangs by thread

‘Can’t be tolerated’: Israel slams Pakistan Defence Minister as ceasefire hangs by thread

Israel on Thursday strongly objected to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement and questioned Pakistan's neutrality as a mediator in US-Iran negotiations.

‘Can't be tolerated’: Israel slams Pakistan Defence Minister as ceasefire hangs by thread

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Israel on Thursday slammed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his recent remarks and raised questions about Islamabad’s neutrality as a mediator in US-Iran talks. Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office took a pot shot at Khawaja Asif, saying that his ‘call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous’.

“Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said.

This comes after Khawaja Asif, in a post on X, called Israel “evil and a curse for humanity” accusing it of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace negotiations are underway.

“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated,” he said.

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“I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell,” he added.

The Pakistan Defence Minister’s statement has put the fragile ceasefire at more risk, even before the commencement of the negotiations in Islamabad.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif recently claimed that Lebanon was also a part of the US-Iran peace deal. Notably, this claim is firmly dismissed by both US and Israeli Israel. The Israel Prime Minister reiterated that IDF will not stop its airstrikes in Lebanon as there is ‘no ceasefire’ in the country and has pledged to continue its military operations against Hezbollah.

“I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)

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