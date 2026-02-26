Home

‘Can’t let craziest regime to have nuclear weapons’: JD Vance issues stern warning ahead of US-Iran nuclear talks, says President Trump…

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States will take place in Geneva on Thursday.

The United States has released an additional warning to Iran before any negotiations take place. Vance has said that Trump prefers negotiations by diplomatic means but has also indicated that all military options remain open. According to media reports, Vance told Tehran not to mistake diplomacy as a sign of weakness; that Iran must take US warnings seriously. Vance said, “You can’t let the craziest and the worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons.”

Who is warning Iran? And why?

“And it’s very simple. I think most Americans understand that you can’t let the craziest and worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons. That’s what the president is accomplishing. That’s what the president has set as our goal. He’s going to try to accomplish it diplomatically. But as we all know, Bill, the president has a number of other tools at his disposal to ensure this doesn’t happen. He’s shown a willingness to use them, and I hope the Iranians take it seriously in their negotiations tomorrow, because that’s certainly what the president prefers,” JD Vance stated.

The Vice President of the United States indicated they would like to find a peaceful resolution without resorting to force, but should it be necessary, the President has the right to take military action. When asked whether or not the removal of the Supreme Leader of Iran from power was also an objective, Vice President J.D. Vance indicated that Donald Trump would “decide how to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.” During an interview, Vance stated, “We have to get to a position where Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, cannot threaten the world with nuclear terrorism.” “You can’t let the craziest and the worst regime in the world have nuclear weapons,” he stated.

Ahead of the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said they are fully prepared for both options, war and peace, expressing optimism that a fair and balanced agreement can be reached.

In an interview with India Today, Araghchi said, “We are fully prepared for both options- war, God forbid, and peace. As you know, I’m going to Geneva this afternoon in order to have the third round of our talks with the US team. And we have made some progress last time.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, during his annual State of the Union Address to Congress, said that US strikes “obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons programme”

Trump reiterated that he would prefer to resolve the conflict through a diplomatic deal, but said Tehran had not committed to not developing nuclear weapons.

Stating that Iran has already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and US bases overseas, Trump claimed Tehran was working to “build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

He spoke of the “Operation Midnight Hammer,” the US airstrikes last year against Iran’s nuclear strikes during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

“After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program–yet they continue, and are at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions,” Trump said.

